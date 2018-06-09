“Cav” Kids Support Group

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – You may have heard of support groups for spouses during a major deployment, but what about a support group for the kids?

In the entire state there has never been one, until a local Amory girl came along to change that. Riley Adams is the daughter of the commanding officer for the 198th Calvary in Amory.

- Advertisement -

Her support group, Cav Kids, has received quite a following, involving more than 30 kids from different families.

As a show of gratitude, Adams was given an award for her contribution to national guard families.

“She had asked about whenever they go to family readiness group meetings, ‘where do the kids go?’ And I was like, ‘Well, that’s a great question. You’ve got to sit with the adults.’ And she was like, ‘Why can’t we have our own readiness group,” said LTC Glenn Adams.

“As a military child, you don’t want to tel your mother ‘Hey. I’m really missing my dad right now,’ because you don’t want to upset her. Well, these children get to express it to each other, and they can say we’re going through the same thing. I know through the army, I’ve met many friends, and this is just a way for them to get to know each other and know what everybody’s going through,” said Adams.

Cav Kids wants to make crafts to send to all of the 155th while they are overseas.

You can visit their Facebook page at Amory FRG.