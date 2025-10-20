CCSO is investigation a Saturday morning shooting

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) Around 1:00 on Saturday morning, Clay County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to White Station Road about a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they found a male with a gunshot wound to the head.

Clay County investigators were called to the scene, and found multiple shell casings in the road, and two vehicles that had been hit by bullets.

A third vehicle was also found with bullets.

The victim was airlifted to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, where he is in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing, any with any information about this incident, is encouraged to contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Golden Triangle Crimestoppers, or use the P3 tips app, and remember you can report anonymously.

