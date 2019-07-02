CDC alerting swimmers of fecal parasite that could be present in pools

Cryptospordium, is a fecal parasite. And, the Centers for Disease Control says it can last in the water for days.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- This week you may be headed to the backyard or to a local community pool to swim.

But as the days heat up, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns swimmers about a parasite that can be lurking in the water.

At Moncrief Park in Starkville, the water is constantly monitored.

And park employees say part of their job is to keep the pool at a good health grade. For many local families, swimming is just part of summer.

But before diving in, be aware of one swimmer that could already be hiding in the water.

At Starkville’s large public pool, Executive Director of Parks and Recreation Gerry Logan and his staff constantly regulate the water quality.

“We monitor the water PH, water stability everyday and adjust as needed. We have a couple of different measures in place so checking PH everyday and chlorine levels,” said Logan.

On warmer days, the levels go up even more.

“The sun above can affect the water quality and PH levels and chlorine levels. On sunnier days, we tend to have to use more cause it dilutes over time,” said Logan.

Logan says these methods should help keep the pool sanitized and regulated from any breakout of this and other diseases. But it takes more than just chlorine.

Logan urges swimmers to practice good hygiene before hopping in.

“Things like showering before and after you enter, especially a pool,” said Logan.

He also suggests that toddlers wear swim diapers and avoid swimming if you’re injured.

“If it’s a cut, or a minor cut, open wound on their skin, they don’t really need to go to any type of public pool. They may get in the water,they may put a bandage on there but it doesn’t matter, the water will still get in there and they’re basically transferring that into the open water,” said Logan.

“It’s really just testing the water frequently and adjusting as necessary,” said Logan.

Here’s a good piece of advice. Don’t swallow swimming pool water.

If you come in contact with this parasite you may experience stomach cramps, fever, and vomiting. Then it’s recommended you wait to swim for at least three weeks or until all symptoms are completely gone.