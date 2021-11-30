CDC authorized booster shots for everyone 18 and older

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The CDC has authorized booster shots to be available for all everyone 18 years of age and older.

Over 1.4 million Mississippians are fully vaccinated.

Breaking down the numbers, three counties with the highest vaccination rate are Yalobusha County at 61 percent… Noxubee County at 53 percent… And Choctaw County at 32 percent.

The CDC recommends getting a booster 6 months after your initial Pfizer or Moderna shots or 2 months after the J&J vaccine.