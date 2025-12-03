CDC reports national stillbirth rate dropped by 2% since 2024

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – New government data shows the stillbirth rate in the US improved last year.

according to the CDC, the national stillbirth rate dropped two percent in 2024.

There were still nearly 20,000 fetal deaths across the country.

The CDC said last year’s decline was driven in part by a 21% drop right here in Mississippi, one of the largest decreases in the country.

Local health officials say access to prenatal care remains critical, especially in rural areas of the Golden Triangle.

The report also shows that stillbirth rates remain highest among black mothers, as well as native Hawaiian and Pacific islander mothers.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.