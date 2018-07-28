Celebrating National Dance Day

STARKVILLE, Miss.(WCBI) – It’s National Dance Day, and Starkville is taking its moves to the next level.

Saturday is the 9th Annual Dancing in the Park. The event showcases local dancers and dancers all the way from Arkansas.

Miss. New South and runner up in the Miss Mississippi Pageant, Tanner Fant, performed her award winning solo. Kayla Gilmore created the event to help remember her sisters who supported her with her dreams.

She wanted to find a way to unite the community but also bring awareness for those with disabilities.

“Often times we find ourselves where we don’t treat everybody all the same and they don’t feel included and I want everybody to know that they are included and I anytime anybody can become disabled at any point in time the point is to love one another if you can move your arms or your legs or whatever it’s all about a healthy state of mind so this is just love lots of love ,” said Gilmore.

Gilmore plans on hosting the event again next year.