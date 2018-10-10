‘Celebration Of Adoption’ Speaker Challenges People To Make A Difference

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – An international and domestic non profit adoption agency is encouraging people to learn more about the needs of orphans and the process of adoption.

New Beginnings International Children’s And Family Services held its annual banquet at Tupelo’s Bancorpsouth Arena.

More than 500 supporters heard reports on how international adoptions have been impacted by government regulations.

Guest speaker was Stephanie Fast, she is a South Korean war orphan, who was abandoned by her birth mother, and eventually adopted by an American family.

She had a challenge for audience members.

“We need to believe that no child should ever be in an institution, no child should ever have to figure out what it is to live a life without a mom and a dad, and I believe every church member needs to play a certain part, we’re not all called to adoption, but we’re all called to do something,” Fast said.

The Tupelo based ministry also conducts home study services for families who want to adopt.