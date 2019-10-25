Celebration Village draws crowds, helps businesses and non-profits

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Celebration Village is a chance for early Christmas shopping but to the people selling goods at the booths, it means much more.

It can pay for projects or help those in need.

As Hannah Byrd made the rounds at Celebration Village, she made a point to stop in at the LeBonheur booth.

Her family has a special connection to the world-renowned children’s hospital.

“My son is Joshua, he will be six in December. Joshua was born with a rare birth defect, we have been with LeBonheur since before birth, Joshua has done amazing, he is doing way better than what they ever thought,” Byrd said.

LeBonheur has had a booth at Celebration Village for years, where Christmas ornaments are sold.

On the other side of the market, Itawamba Crossroads Ranch sells pottery made by special needs adults.

“It gets the word out. It gets our pottery in hands of people who never heard of us and it gets information to them and gives us a bigger prayer base, money helps a lot but prayer helps more than anything,” said Zach Hann.

There are more than 130 vendors at this year’s Celebration Village.

More than 17,000 people are expected to come in through the doors and it all helps Sanctuary Hospice House.

“This is only retail show we do, a great cause, community supports it,” said Barry Cox, of Barry’s Fine Woodworking and Crafts.

“It’s important to help ministry out and do unto others as you would have them do unto you and how many of us have had loved ones in hospice and weren’t able to afford it, but hospice here takes anybody in, takes them in and treats them like family until that day comes and they go to be with the Lord,” said Randy Walker, of Brandon based Jewelry By Randy.

Celebration Village runs through Saturday evening.