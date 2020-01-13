Celebrities and fans react to Jennifer Lopez's Oscar “snub”

Jennifer Lopez’s performance in “Hustlers,” a film about strippers who conned wealthy men, garnered serious Oscar buzz this year. So when Lopez didn’t get a nomination for best supporting actress, her fans and fellow celebrities took to the internet to express their anger.

“Let me tell you something Jen, you were robbed,” television host Wendy Williams said during her show Monday. “They robbed you purposefully because they are jealous of you.”

- Advertisement -

Williams added that if she was Lopez, she would “pull out of the Super Bowl.” The star is headlining the Super Bowl halftime show in February with Shakira.

Media mogul Tyler Perry also commented on the snub in a video posted by TMZ on Monday. “I’m upset, man,” Perry told paparazzi. “J. Lo didn’t get nominated — Are you kidding me?”

He also expressed frustration that Golden Globe-winner Awkwafina was snubbed by the Academy for her dramatic turn in “The Farewell.”

The Academy wasn’t faring very well on Twitter for its decision, either. “Today is the day I start learning metalwork so I can hand craft the Oscar that Jennifer Lopez deserves,” actress Melanie Lynskey said after the announcement.

“They reached sky high for kathy bates,” said journalist Candice Frederick. “I imagine them sitting in a room wondering, “is there anyone ANYONE we can nominate instead of jennifer Lopez? Oh, wasn’t kathy bates in a movie? Yeah, that.” Bates was nominated in the supporting actress category for her role in “Richard Jewell.”

“Wearing a nude glossy lip in honor of jennifer lopez and her stolen oscar nomination,” wrote Vulture writer Hunter Harris.

They reached sky high for kathy bates. I imagine them sitting in a room wondering, “is there anyone ANYONE we can nominate instead of jennifer Lopez? Oh, wasn’t kathy bates in a movie? Yeah, that.” https://t.co/VMfLmoR6LU — Candice Frederick (@ReelTalker) January 13, 2020

Some used the snub to call out the lack of diversity in Oscar nominations this year. In addition to Awkwafina and Lopez, Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o was notably absent from the best actress nominees this year for her performance in “Us.”

“I don’t know why I still get my hopes up about the Oscar nominations,” wrote Arianna Davis, the digital director for O the Oprah Magazine’s website, according to her Twitter biography. “NO love for Jennifer Lopez, Queen & Slim, or any female directors. And the only Black actor nominated was for…you guessed it: a slavery movie.”

“Jennifer Lopez was snubbed from her first ever Oscar nomination so others could be recognized for playing the same basic white women characters,” said Twitter user Ron Rubin.

I don’t know why I still get my hopes up about the Oscar nominations. NO love for Jennifer Lopez, Queen & Slim, or any female directors. And the only Black actor nominated was for…you guessed it: a slavery movie. And they had Issa Rae and John Cho present to…distract us? — Arianna Davis (@ariannagdavis) January 13, 2020

Lopez, who was also a producer on “Hustlers,” has not yet responded on social media.

She earned Golden Globe and Critics Choice Awards nominations earlier in the season for her supporting role as Ramona in the film, but ultimately lost. She is still up for a Screen Actors Guild trophy for the performance.

“Joker” was nominated for 11 Academy Awards on Monday, the most of any of last year’s films. The origin story for Batman’s famous foe was closely followed by “The Irishman,” “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood” and “1917,” with each movie receiving 10 Oscar nominations.

“Joker” star Joaquin Phoenix was nominated for best actor. At last week’s Golden Globes, he took home the award for best actor in a drama.

Like the Golden Globes, the nominees for best director were all men.