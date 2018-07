STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Several familiar faces were taking food orders and waiting tables Tuesday night at Harvey’s in Starkville for Celebrity Wait night.

All tips benefit the Oktibbeha County Humane Society.

- Advertisement -

There was also a wine raffle and silent auction.

Some of the Celebs included our own Aundrea Self, Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill and Jeffrey Rupp.