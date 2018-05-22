Celebrity wait night brings out local celebrities

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Mississippi State’s head football coach Joe Moorhead is spotted

waiting tables at Mugshots in Columbus to raise money for Camp Rising Sun.

He was just one of several celebrity waiters and waitresses.

Camp Rising Sun is a camp for kids battling cancer or who are in remission.

Other local famous faces also took orders including Columbus Councilman Stephen Jones, Mother Goose and many others.

All the tips and donations will go to Camp Rising Sun.

Coach Moorhead says as soon as he was asked to be a part of the event, he said yes.

“Anytime we get a chance get out in the community and give back to those who do so much for our school and our football program, you know it’s pretty important to us,” said Coach Moorhead.

Coach Moorehead even signed a few autographs for bulldog fans.

This June will mark 31 years for Camp Rising Sun.

Those with the organization say each year, every camper has had their spot paid for thanks to donations and events like this.