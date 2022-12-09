CEO of Golden Triangle Development LINK speaks at CLCC luncheon

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Golden Triangle Development LINK CEO Joe Max Higgins is ready to move forward and onto the next challenge.

The long-time CEO laid out his vision for the future, after recently landing a $2 billion aluminum plant in Lowndes County.

Higgins spoke at the annual Columbus Lowndes Chamber of Commerce Luncheon today.

He wants the county to invest in another mega-site with over a thousand acres to develop and improve emergency services near the cluster of businesses and the Golden Triangle Regional Airport.

Also on the developer’s list is to discuss public transportation to area industries for workers, get a daycare open in the area, and create a new way of thinking for more businesses.

“We’re making steel and aluminum. Mississippi State is a recognized expert in UAVs. They are helping Paccar on engine development. If we really wanted to dream, let’s figure out a way to help MSU and SDI start being the center of excellence for metals, and start building the next generation of metals and things that’ll make battle ships stronger and vehicles stronger. and not just make steel and aluminum, but make steel and aluminum better and keep making them here,” said Higgins.

The Chamber awarded its annual awards to area volunteers and industries at the luncheon.

