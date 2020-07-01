Remembering Those Who’ve Lost Their Lives Due To COVID-19

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)-The coronavirus is continuing to hit North Mississippi in a major way, especially in Monroe County.

So far, they’ve had more than two dozen COVID-19 related deaths, which is the most in North Mississippi.

On Wednesday, the county took time out to remember those who’ve died from the illness.

“For our per capita our population we’ve lost a lot of folks and it’s been very tragic,” said Jason Sullivan, Monroe County Veteran Service Officer. “Everyone knows someone that either have the virus, is still sick from the virus, or has gone on to be with the Lord from the virus.”

According to the state department of health, Monroe County has 367 positive cases, and 29 deaths.

The alarming death toll sparked Sullivan to organize the memorial for those who’ve meant so much to the Monroe County community.

“It’s vitally important most of those people are elderly, and there’s so much wisdom that comes from those people,” he expressed. “That’s where we gain our wisdom and our knowledge is from these older generations they know so much. World War II era folks were our greatest generation.”

During the ceremony, U.S. Congressman Trent Kelly’s office presented a flag that flew over the capital and a certificate of memoriam honoring those who have passed away.

While the COVID-19 numbers continue to increase across the state, Sullivan said their community is continuing to lean on one another to get through this tough time.

“It’s been a tragedy, but Monroe County is strong,” said Sullivan. “We were united before this virus, we’ve become more united during the virus, and will continue to be united as a county.”

Of the 29 people that have died, Sullivan said at least 25 of them were living in nursing homes.