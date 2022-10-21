Ceremony scheduled, memorial service finalizing for Sam Westmoreland

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Family and friends are remembering Sam Westmoreland today on what would have been his 19th birthday.

Plans are being finalized for a public memorial service.

The ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, October 26th at 5:00 p.m. at The Orchard in Tupelo. That’s on Coley Road.

Holland Funeral Directors said the family will receive friends after the memorial service at the Orchard.

Westmoreland was a graduate of Tupelo High School and was a freshman with the Mississippi State football team.

He is survived by his parents, Josh and Amanda Lavender Westmoreland of Tupelo; his sister, Marilyn “Mary Wilemon” Westmoreland of Tupelo. His maternal grandparents, Mike and Marilyn Lavender of Columbus, and his paternal grandmother, Joanna Wilemon Westmoreland of Tupelo.

The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tupelo-Lee Humane Shelter.

