Certain roads in downtown Starkville will be closed for Bulldog Bash

All vehicles must be moved from the event area no later than Friday, October 20, at 10 a.m.

Bulldog Bash Map

Bulldog Bash Road Closure Times

Bulldog Bash Prohibited Items

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Starkville Police Department said certain areas will be closed on October 20 for Bulldog Bash.

Parts of University Drive and Maxwell Street will be foot traffic only from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The Bulldog Bash at MSU staff will begin towing vehicles after that time.

The main concert entrance will be at Lampkin and Lafayette and open at 3:30 p.m.

No firearms or other dangerous weapons, drones, pets, rolling coolers, or non-transparent bags are allowed.

