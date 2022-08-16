CFB vote to change Nancy Carpenter’s contract

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The structure of the Columbus-Lowndes Convention and Visitors Bureau could soon look different.

Through published reports and sources, WCBI has learned Nancy Carpenter’s contract to lead the Columbus Cultural Heritage Foundation was not renewed.

The CVB board recently made that vote.

Sources tell WCBI there was a contract extension offered to Carpenter to remain the executive director of the CVB, which included a pay increase for that particular contract.

The CCHF and CVB contracts both expire for Carpenter in late September.

The foundation manages the Tennessee Williams Welcome Center and at one time handled the annual Columbus pilgrimage.

No one from the CVB was available for comment.