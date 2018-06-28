Challenge Issued To Elected Officials To Help Wounded Veterans

﻿TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – A Mississippi state senator has a challenge for his fellow lawmakers and other public officials throughout the state to dig deep and help wounded veterans.

State Senator Chad McMahan has donated three thousand dollars to “7 Days for the Troops” and he is asking lawmakers and other public officials statewide to donate to the cause.

Disabled U S Marine Veteran Scott Burns is about halfway through his weeklong fundraiser, where he spends seven days living inside the Mall at Barnes Crossing in Tupelo. Burns collects donations that go to Purple Heart Homes. That organization remodels homes for wounded veterans, making the homes easier to live in.

“Let’s raise six thousand dollars from our public servants in our region. The total goal is to raise 15 thousand dollars this year, this group, over the last ten years has raised more than 170 thousand dollars and we are more than halfway there, we can make this happen for our region, let’s standup and stand behind our veterans and help them, help veterans who have been maimed in battle have the handicapped equipped homes they need,” McMahan said.

Ten percent of this year’s donations will also help families whose loved ones have been deployed as part of the 155th, with various expenses.

For information on how to donate online, go to facebook.com/THE.DJ4U