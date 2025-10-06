Chance for rain continues

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Started our week looking like a scene from Twilight. Can you hear the Hua hua huuaa? Maybe that’s just the rain falling on the roof through the middle of the week.

MONDAY NIGHT: Overcast clouds will maintain overnight. Keeping conditions muggy. Lows will fall into the low to middle 70s.

TUESDAY: About the same as Monday. Expect a mostly cloudy, if not overcast day. Isolated to scattered rain will be possible across the corner. Not all will experience rain, but definitely the humidity. High temperatures are expected to be in the middle to upper 80s, though heavy clouds may keep it slightly cooler. Depends on if there is ample separation during the afternoon. Lows will be mild, in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Overnight and into the morning, a cold front is expected to push NW to SE across the corner by late morning. A few leftover showers may continue throughout the day, followed by a slow clearing of clouds by the evening. Afternoon highs will be in the low to middle 80s, with lows dropping into the lower 60s. Thanks to the clearing of clouds and a northerly breeze.