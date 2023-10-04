Chance for rain, end of the week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Smoke has caused a hazy sky over the past couple of days due to fires in SE AL. Clouds will be filling in ahead of a cold front, bringing in some much needed changes to the forecast.

WEDNESDAY: The hazy, smoky sky kept temperatures slightly cooler than expected today, with the help of the building cloud coverage. Tonight’s temperatures will not be able to fall as much as the past couple of nights due to the same reason. Lows tonight will be in the low to middle 60s.

THURSDAY: Beginning of some changes to the forecast! High temperatures are expected to be slightly cooler, in the middle 80s. Ahead of the passing front, cloud coverage will remain heavy. There will also be a chance for scattered showers and potentially a few thunderstorms the second half of the day. Rain chance is currently at 40%. Overnight temperatures will remain in the middle 60s.

FRIDAY: The rain chance and heavy cloud coverage will continue into the Friday morning. Rain chance dropping to 20%. Temperatures will be a bit cooler, reaching into the lower 80s. Cloud coverage will clear out behind the rain drying out. After the passing cold front, temperatures for Friday night are expected to be cool. Overnight low temperatures will be in the lower 50s.

A big drop in temperatures is expected for the weekend. Fall is that you?