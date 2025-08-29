Chance of Rain Continues

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Rain chances continue into the Labor Day weekend with highs maintaining in the low to mid 80s. Most of the evening will be clear for the first Friday night for HS football.

FRIDAY: Rain potential for the remainder of the week is the heaviest south of the coverage area. Some rain is expected in our southern counties while most of our northern counties are expected to stay dry. Keep the umbrella near as showers and thunderstorms could develop in the southern counties. Highs will range from the 70s to the 80s for NE Mississippi.

FRIDAY NIGHT: It is the first night of HS football! By the evening, passing clouds and drier conditions. Lows will drop into the mid 60s overnight.

WEEKEND: Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with most areas seeing sun while others could experience an isolated shower in the afternoon. Lows will be in the mid 60s.

LABOR DAY: If you are thinking about the pool, it might be the perfect day besides an afternoon shower being possible. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with a partly cloudy sky overhead.