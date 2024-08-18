Chancellor appointed for 6th Chancery Court District

The 6th District includes Neshoba, Kemper, Winston, Attala, Carroll, and Choctaw counties.

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Gov. Tate Reeves has appointed attorney Doug Crosby, of Kosciusko, to be chancellor for the 6th Chancery Court District, Place 1.

Our statewide partner WTOK reports it fills a vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Joseph Kilgore.

Crosby has been practicing law since 1996.

He’s currently serving as Attala County Youth Court prosecutor, Attala County prosecuting attorney, the City of Kosciusko prosecuting attorney, and the 16th Section School Board attorney.

Crosby’s term begins Aug. 23.

The governor will set a special election for Nov. 4 to fill the remainder of the term.

