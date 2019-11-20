Change 4 Change helps local students make impact on kids in Africa

NETTLETON, Miss. (WCBI) – Students at schools throughout Northeast Mississippi are collecting spare change to help children living in Africa.

District One Fellowship of Christian Athletes has a program called Change 4 Change. For one month, students at area schools have collected change from friends, teachers, church and community members.

- Advertisement -

The money will help build a baseball field and get supplies for the sport in Uganda, Africa.

Organizers and students said the project shows that anyone can make a difference in someone’s life.

“We use sports as a vehicle to share the Gospel throughout our schools and throughout our campuses and things, this is an opportunity to allow our students to get involved and be able to impact somewhere else across the world,” said Grant Smallwood, of FCA.

Change 4 Change wraps up this week. The school collecting the most money will be treated to a party.