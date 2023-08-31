CHANGE FEST in Tupelo celebrates music, art, skateboarding

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – This weekend, parts of downtown Tupelo will be turned into a skate park, art fair, and music fest. It’s all part of the second annual CHANGE FEST.

For two months now, Willie Nelson has been working night and day at his business, Welding Willie’s, making skateboard ramps for CHANGE FEST.

“I just want to do something for the community, for the skate community because of what it’s given me,” Nelson said.

Nelson was part of the team that took part in the “Red Bull Terminal Takeover.” The team was able to use the vacant Louis Armstrong airport terminal in New Orleans to show their stuff. Their entry received more votes than any other team in the U.S. netting $5,000 from Red Bull.

That money, along with other donations, is being used to build the ramps that will be on the streets of downtown Tupelo this Saturday as part of CHANGE FEST.

“We have skateboard teams from all over the country, using this equipment, have an art fair, with local artists, an art show in the Gumtree Museum, food trucks, kids area, something for the entire family and that’s all free,” said Matt Robinson, Organizer of CHANGE FEST.

Organizers of CHANGE FEST want to do something to give back to the community every year. Last year they provided one hundred kids with skateboards and helmets. This year, ramps used during the festival will become part of a permanent skate park at Gumtree Park.

“Our plan this year is to donate these ramps and build a neighborhood park the kids have access to, in walking distance. The long-term goal for CHANGE FEST, an annual event, is to be able to raise community support, build ramps for contests, sort of proving grounds, and then donate these each year so each neighborhood around the city gets a beginner skate park,” Robinson said.

CHANGE FEST wraps up Sunday with a free “grill and chill” event at the city’s newly revitalized Hank Boerner Skate Park.

For a complete listing of events during the three-day CHANGE FEST, go to changetupelo.com

