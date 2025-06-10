Change of venue granted to Timothy Herrington in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A judge granted a change of venue motion in the Timothy Herrington case.

Herrington is the man accused of killing University of Mississippi student Jimmie “Jay” Lee.

CBS affiliate, WJTV, reports that according to court documents, Lafayette County Circuit Court Judge J. Kelly Luther considered the evidence in support of the motion and granted it.

Herrington and his attorney wanted a change of venue due to extensive news coverage and social media posts about the case. Herrington argued that he would not receive a fair trial.

Herrington has been charged with capital murder in the case and has pleaded not guilty. The state said in court that it will not be seeking the death penalty.

Herrington’s retrial has been scheduled for October 13, 2025.

The location of Sheldon Timothy Herrington’s retrial has not been determined as of June 10.

Herrington is in custody at the Lafayette County Jail.

Lee’s remains weren’t found for nearly three years, until February 2025. The Mississippi Crime Lab confirmed through DNA analysis that the remains belonged to Lee.

