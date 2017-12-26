Changes At City Hall

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A West Point pastor will be the interim city clerk, beginning next week.

At a special called meeting today, December 26, West Point Selectmen approved a $40,000 salary for the position

Eddie Longstreet will step into the role as interim city clerk.

Longstreet is the longtime pastor at St. Paul Missionary Baptist. He is a business administration and banking and finance graduate of Mississippi State. Longstreet also holds a Masters in Theology.

He replaces Delores Doss, who retires at the end of this week.