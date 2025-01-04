Changes over the weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Finishing the week on a calm and cold note. Changes move in over the weekend. Moisture builds first, then showers and storms, followed by a big drop in temperatures.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Calm, clear, and COLD! A regional High pressure will help conditions stay quiet tonight. Temperatures will become sub-freezing, falling into the upper 20s.

SATURDAY: The High pressure will maintain through the morning, allowing the day to start with the sun. As the High shifts to the E/SE, the winds will shift. This will allow moisture from the Gulf to start filling back in. Clouds will increase through the afternoon, potentially bringing a few light showers by the evening.

SUNDAY: Round one of rain will continue in a scattered shower pattern through the morning. Into the afternoon, round two (the main line) will be building off to the West. Timeline is still a little uncertain, as models differ. Storms are possible anywhere from 1PM to 1AM, depending on the speed of the line. A severe threat has been issued across NE MS and western AL. Gusty wind and hail are likely, with the threat of tornadoes being possible.