TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Things will look different this year for two holiday outreaches by the Salvation Army.

For Thanksgiving, Tupelo’s Salvation Army will still feed thousands of people, but all of the meals will be delivered to those in need.

Major Whitney Morton expects 4,000 people to receive Thanksgiving meals from the Tupelo Salvation Army. This year, because of Covid 19 precautions and guidelines, there will be a small number of volunteers inside, while other volunteers, or “runners” will take plates to waiting cars, for delivery across the area.

“Last year we had over 300 people volunteer to do those deliveries, those folks can still do that as well, they will just come through the drive through line, pick up a route and meals will be placed in their vehicle,” Maj. Morton said.

All food will be prepared in the newly renovated kitchen, where lunch and dinners are cooked, daily and distributed in to go plates, outside the community center.

For Angel Tree, some things remain the same, while technology will play a larger role. . Registration took place online, and those who want to”adopt” a child, also known as an “Angel” can also do that online. The Angel Tree will be on display at the Mall at Barnes Crossing, after November 16th. Major Morton says the need for Angel Tree has grown in 2020.

“We’ve had 150 more families to apply this year for Angel Tree assistance, if we had left it open, we’re confident we would have had more than that as well, in this community, trying to find somebody to meet each of those needs is not as hard as it could be,” Morton said.

Major Morton says anyone who wants to help with the Thanksgiving Day meal deliveries, or those who want to adopt Angels and brighten a child’s Christmas, can go to the Tupelo Salvation Army’s Facebook page , and sign up. Although needs are greater this year, Major Morton believes North Mississippi residents will come through once again.

You can also call the Tupelo Salvation Army for information on the Thanksgiving feeding or Angel Tree. That number is 662 842 9222