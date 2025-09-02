Chaotic weekend scene in Oxford ends in arrest for Tupelo teen

OXFORD, Miss (WCBI) – Oxford Police make an arrest in a weekend shooting incident.

19-year-old Antwan Terrell Tompkins of Tupelo is charged with Aggravated Assault in connection with the shooting early Sunday morning.

Oxford officers responded to a large event at Booth’s Barbeque and Yard on South Lamar Boulevard.

Due to the large crowds, officers were working parking lots of surrounding businesses trying to manage traffic and crowds.

While officers were on the scene of a disturbance, shots were fired from a handgun. Officers ran to the area where the gunfire originated and secured the business.

That’s where they arrested Tompkins. No one was injured in the shooting.

Police arrested another person for carrying a concealed weapon. They also cited the organizers of the event for noise violation and inadequate security.

