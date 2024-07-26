Charges dropped against woman in Tupelo accused of shooting

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Charges were dropped against a woman in Tupelo after a domestic shooting.

Tupelo police said the shooting happened Wednesday afternoon at Hillsdale Apartments.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the arm. He was treated and released from the hospital.

A woman on the scene was eventually charged with aggravated domestic violence.

At a Thursday court hearing the charges were dismissed in Tupelo Municipal Court.

The case will be presented to a grand jury.

If you have any information about the incident, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi.

