Charges filed against New Hope teen after viral gun video

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – We now know the charges filed against a New Hope teenager after a gun video went viral.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the unidentified 17-year-old was charged with possession of a weapon by a student and simple possession of marijuana.

This past Sunday a video began circulating in the community of someone inside a vehicle on the New Hope High School campus.

That person had a gun between their legs in the video. Then they panned up where you could see school buses.

It is not clear on what date the video may have been shot.

The teen’s case will be handled in youth court.

A school district spokesperson said it would be premature to comment on the student’s future in the school district because of legal proceedings that still need to occur.

