Charges filed in alleged kidnapping case and led to fatal shooting

LEE COUNTY, Miss. – Charges have been filed in connection with a case that began as an alleged kidnapping and led to a fatal shooting.

Mario Dillard is charged with manslaughter.

The Lee County man had his bond set at 20 thousand dollars during an initial appearance Saturday morning on March 2.

Dillard is charged in connection with the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Naquaris Williams.

That shooting took place Wednesday afternoon in Shannon.

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson says the teen girl called her parents, claiming she had been kidnapped.

The parents were able to use the Life 360 APP to track their daughter’s location.

Sheriff Johnson says the parents tracked their child to Washington Street in Shannon.

Shots were fired, and Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dillard is the alleged shooter and was held as a person of interest for a day, but was released from jail.

The teenage girl is unharmed physically.

