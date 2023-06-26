Charges released for man in Millport, Alabama pursuit case

MILLPORT, Ala. (WCBI) – We now know the charges a man is facing after running from law enforcement in West Alabama.

The pursuit ended in a crash on Highway 96, just outside of Millport, on Saturday afternoon.

45-year-old Steven Melton was charged with possession of meth and paraphernalia, along with attempting to elude, criminal littering, and tampering with evidence.

Police Chief Charles White said a Millport officer tried to stop Melton.

But he kept driving into Pickens County and came back to Lamar County, allegedly throwing drugs out the window that were later found.

Melton was wanted by the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department.

He was taken to a Columbus hospital after the crash and later to the Lamar County jail.

