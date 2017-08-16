Charges Against Suspect Expected In Tupelo Police Shooting

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Charges will be filed against a Guntown man in an officer involved shooting in Tupelo.

The shooting happened at The Mill at McCullough Apartments, just after 10:30 PM on Tuesday.

Originally, officers were called about an armed robbery at a Sonic Drive-In restaurant across the street from the apartment complex.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation Spokesman Warren Strain says TPD officers encountered Seville Eugene Mundy, 29, and a K9 helped take the man in custody.

Mundy is being held for questioning.

Mundy’s injuries are non life-threatening. It’s unclear if he was injured from the shooting or the K9.

Sources tell WCBI there was an exchange of gunfire.

Tupelo police would not release any information about the shooting, at this time, or what charges the suspect might face.

MBI is investigating the incident.