Charges upgraded and bond denied for suspect in deadly armed robbery

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Charges are upgraded and bond is denied for the suspect in a deadly armed robbery in Tupelo.

Christopher Copeland is now charged with Capital Murder and will remain in the Lee County Jail, at least for now.

A municipal judge denied bond for Copeland.

He is also charged with Aggravated Assault and has a warrant from the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Copeland is accused of Robbing the Chevron Station on Cliff Gookin Boulevard Sunday morning and shooting store clerk, Parmvir Singh.

Singh died a short time later at North Mississippi Medical Center.