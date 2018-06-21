Charles Krauthammer, longtime conservative commentator, dead at 68

Charles Krauthammer, the Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist and one of the most influential voices in conservative politics, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 68.

The Washington Post, where Krauthammer was a columnist for years, and Fox News, where he was a political analyst, announced his death Thursday. Krauthammer had been out of the public eye for nearly a year following the removal of a malignant tumor in August 2017. He recently wrote that the cancer had returned.

“I had thought that silence would soon be coming to an end, but I’m afraid I must tell you now that fate has decided on a different course for me,” Krauthammer wrote in a letter to readers on June 8. “I leave this life with no regrets. It was a wonderful life — full and complete with the great loves and great endeavors that make it worth living. I am sad to leave, but I leave with the knowledge that I lived the life that I intended.”

Krauthammer won the 1987 Pulitzer Prize in commentary for his “witty and insightful columns on national issues” at the Washington Post. He later became a panelist on PBS’ “Inside Washington” and eventually joined Fox News as a political analyst.