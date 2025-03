Charleston man behind bars on multiple sexual battery charges

CHARLSTON, Miss. (WCBI) – A Charleston, Mississippi man is behind bars on multiple charges.

According to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department app, Demandrick Antonio Hayes has been charged with touching a child for lustful purposes and three counts of sexual battery.

Hayes is in the Calhoun County Jail with a bond of $50,000.

The Bruce Police Department said this case is under investigation.

