Chase Ends in Damage to Bank and Recovery of Stolen Car

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A car stolen in Lee County made an impression on a Columbus Bank Monday night.
A sharp-eyed Columbus Police Officer spotted a Black Mustang reportedly stolen in Lee County near Sonic on Highway 45.
The Officer attempted to stop the car, but the driver sped off heading North.
Police lost sight of the Mustang, but found it a few minutes later after crashed into a window of the Cadence Bank at Bluecutt Road and Highway 45.
2 Suspects ran from the vehicle.
Investigators believe the driver lost control, jumped a curb, and then crashed into the bank.