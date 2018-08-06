Chase Ends in Damage to Bank and Recovery of Stolen Car

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A car stolen in Lee County made an impression on a Columbus Bank Monday night.

A sharp-eyed Columbus Police Officer spotted a Black Mustang reportedly stolen in Lee County near Sonic on Highway 45.

- Advertisement -

The Officer attempted to stop the car, but the driver sped off heading North.

Police lost sight of the Mustang, but found it a few minutes later after crashed into a window of the Cadence Bank at Bluecutt Road and Highway 45.

2 Suspects ran from the vehicle.

Investigators believe the driver lost control, jumped a curb, and then crashed into the bank.