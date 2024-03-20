Chase in Columbus ends with two Tuscaloosa men behind bars

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A police chase in Columbus placed two Tuscaloosa men behind bars who are facing charges in two states.

Shortly after midnight, an officer noticed a Kia Rio with no license plate.

After the officer turned on their lights and sirens, the driver of the vehicle, Demare Cooper, allegedly did not stop; Running stop signs and recklessly driving through the area of Main and Ninth streets in the process.

Cooper eventually crashed the vehicle into a pole near the intersection of 11th Street and Third Avenue.

Cooper and the passenger, Labarron Brown, hopped out of the vehicle and ran before being arrested.

The Kia Rio is reported stolen out of Jefferson County, Alabama.

Cooper was charged with felony eluding by Columbus police and is facing other charges with a different agency out of Alabama.

Brown had a warrant for burglary out of Tuscaloosa with full extradition.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X