Chase involving stolen hearse ends in Choctaw County
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Law enforcement chasing a stolen hearse came to a dead stop in Choctaw County.
Sheriff Brandon Busby said his deputies put out spike strips to end the chase on Highway 12 in Weir.
The hearse was stolen from a funeral home in Kosciusko Wednesday evening.
Law enforcement there spotted the vehicle and tried to pull it over.
Busby told WCBI the spike strip flattened a tire.
Breezy News identified the suspect as 58-year-old Matthew Thomas of Kosciusko.
He was charged with felony theft of a motor vehicle, felony fleeing, and no driver’s license.
