Chase involving stolen hearse ends in Choctaw County

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Law enforcement chasing a stolen hearse came to a dead stop in Choctaw County.

Sheriff Brandon Busby said his deputies put out spike strips to end the chase on Highway 12 in Weir.

The hearse was stolen from a funeral home in Kosciusko Wednesday evening.

Law enforcement there spotted the vehicle and tried to pull it over.

Busby told WCBI the spike strip flattened a tire.

Breezy News identified the suspect as 58-year-old Matthew Thomas of Kosciusko.

He was charged with felony theft of a motor vehicle, felony fleeing, and no driver’s license.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter