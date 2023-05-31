Chasing the Weather – MSU storm chase class days 11-13 update

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The last couple days of the storm chase brought more incredible cloud structure as well as another National Park visit!

MONDAY, 5/29 – We began the day in Chadron, Nebraska in the Panhandle. The central part of the state was the favored area to see severe storms, so we headed east then south toward North Platte. Storms began developing shortly after 2 PM and quickly turned severe, producing gusty winds and hail.

Additional storms developed across southwestern Nebraska later in the afternoon and moved east toward North Platte. These also became severe, producing 70+ mph wind gusts just west of the city. Thankfully, we stayed ahead of the storms and didn’t experience those significant winds!

As we headed east toward our overnight stay in Lincoln, this incredible shelf cloud was in our rear view mirror. Naturally, we had to stop and document its beauty! We experienced ~40 mph wind gusts as the outflow rushed ahead of the storms.

TUESDAY, 5/30 – Time to start heading home! We traveled from Lincoln down to St. Louis, MO. We got there in time to see another national park – the Gateway Arch! That makes a total of 4 National Parks.