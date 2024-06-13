Chattanooga police make arrests in deaths of Noxubee Co. natives

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two arrests have been made in the shooting deaths of two Noxubee County natives.

The shooting happened on May 1 in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

21-year-old Deaaron and 19-year-old Dejyron Tripplett both died after the incident at an apartment complex.

Chattanooga police arrested Jamarie Jones and Darrisha Danforth.

In a press release, investigators said surveillance footage and statements linked the two to the homicide.

It’s believed Jones pulled a mask over his face and shot the Tripplett brothers.

Danforth drove the getaway vehicle.

