Checkers & Rally’s Opens First Pontotoc, Mississippi Location

PONTOTOC, MS (PRESS RELEASE) — On September 29, Sedrick Turner opened a new Checkers & Rally’s drive-thru concept at 328 MS-15 in Pontotoc, Mississippi. Turner, a seasoned franchise owner hopes to bring 25 to 30 new jobs to the community through this location with plans to open an additional four locations in the state.

“We’re looking forward to bringing Checkers & Rally’s to Pontotoc and throughout Mississippi,” said Turner. “I’m confident that our restaurant will be this tight-knit neighbordhood’s new go-to and I look forward to becoming more involved with the local community.”

For over 30 years, Checkers & Rally’s has established itself as an industry leader in the rapidly evolving quick-service segment, and has grown to nearly 900 restaurants across 28 states. The brand currently boasts 14 locations throughout Mississippi and is looking to continue to grow in nearby markets.

“Our guests know us as the place for big, bold and flavorful foods, including our #1 most craveable fries,” said Turner. “We’re looking forward to sharing our ‘Crazy Good Food’ with our new neighbors in the Pontotoc community.”

Turner plans to partner with local charity organizations and schools in the Pontotoc community by donating a portion of sales from the restaurant on a given day. Already the owner of a location in Tupelo, Turner plans to open 10 of the drive-thru restaurants in Mississippi over the next two years.

ABOUT CHECKERS & RALLY’S RESTAURANTS, INC.