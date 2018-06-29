Checking in on the teens of the Summer Work Program

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Teens continue to work hard in the Columbus Summer Work Program.

A group of 25 young adults have been spending the Summer, picking up trash, raking leaves and beautifying the Friendly City.

“Well I learned that working together is the best way to work, when working with your team,” said 17-year-old Jessie Durrah. “You’ve got be productive and you can’t waste time.”

Other teens like 18-year-old Makayla Turner, are learning how to manage their money.

“It’s best to have a bank account,” Turner said. “If you just have money in your pocket you are more likely to spend, spend, spend.”

Program Director Travis Jones, says these young people are gaining real life experience, that they can use after high school.

Up next, the teens will spend some time in the classroom, to learn how to interview for a job, and balance a checkbook.