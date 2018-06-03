Cheese and Wine!

By
Jacob Dickey
-
0

It’s National Dairy Month, and what’s a better way to celebrate with lots of cheese!  And, with it being the summer time, it’s perfect for a little summer cheese and wine party!  Plus, with it being the FFA Convention, Jacob’s here to give us a look at what the “Dairy Foods Career Development Event” looks like, all in one jam packed Cooking Up A Storm!

Don’t forget to catch Jacob at the State FFA Convention on Tuesday!  He’s the keynote speaker!

Here’s the cheese and wine pairing recommendations by Jacob.
Cheese/Wine Pairings
1. Medium Cheddar – Pairing: Chardonnay
2. Gouda – Pairing:  Merlot
3. Havarti – Pairing: Cabernet Sauvignon or Riesling
4. Camembert – Pairing: Champagne
5. Mozzarella – Pairing: Sauvignon Blanc
6. Goat/Feta Cheese – Pairing: Chenin Blanc
7. Ricotta – Pairing: Pinot Grigio
8.  Blue Cheese – Pairing: Riesling
9.  Pepper Jack – Pairing: Moscato
10. Swiss – Pairing: Pinot Noir
11. Colby Jack – Pairing: Pinot Grigio
12. Sharp Cheddar  – Pairing: Cabernet Sauvignon
13. Cream Cheese – Pairing: Chardonnay
- Advertisement -

If you’re hosting a cheese and wine party, look for some different cheeses to spice it up!  Also, ask everyone to bring a different bottle of wine!  If you have to pick just one, grab a Riesling or an off-dry white wine.  A sparkling wine or a champagne is also a solid choice!

Just remember to not cut the cheese 😉

Report a Typo
SHARE