It’s National Dairy Month, and what’s a better way to celebrate with lots of cheese! And, with it being the summer time, it’s perfect for a little summer cheese and wine party! Plus, with it being the FFA Convention, Jacob’s here to give us a look at what the “Dairy Foods Career Development Event” looks like, all in one jam packed Cooking Up A Storm!
Don’t forget to catch Jacob at the State FFA Convention on Tuesday! He’s the keynote speaker!
If you’re hosting a cheese and wine party, look for some different cheeses to spice it up! Also, ask everyone to bring a different bottle of wine! If you have to pick just one, grab a Riesling or an off-dry white wine. A sparkling wine or a champagne is also a solid choice!
Just remember to not cut the cheese 😉