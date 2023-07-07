Cheikh Taylor named new leader of Mississippi Democratic Party

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Starkville native and state lawmaker Cheikh Taylor is the new leader of the Mississippi Democratic Party.

He was named chairman of the organization on July 6.

Cheikh Taylor has been a member of the Mississippi House of Representatives since 2017.

But after a meeting Thursday night, he gained a new title.

Taylor is now the chairman of the state’s Democratic Party.

Outgoing chairman Tyree Irving submitted his resignation early this week. But just hours before an emergency meeting, he changed his mind.

The majority of the party’s executive committee did not change theirs, and they voted him out.

There had been recent controversy over Irving’s leadership including concern over the National Democratic Party possibly withdrawing financial support.

In his new role, Taylor said he has one simple mission.

“The vision is to turn Mississippi blue and to send a strong reminder that not so long ago Mississippi was blue,” said Taylor.

Taylor said he wants to see the party improve in three main areas:

“Secure money, we are cash strapped but that won’t be an issue much longer. Marketing is the biggest thing of the party. We need to make sure that our messaging is clear and our message is concerning anything happening around everyone’s kitchen table. Infrastructure so that any person young and old or young at heart knows there’s a place in the party, a place to serve, and if they want to as a candidate that they’ll have the support of the democrats,” said Taylor.

Taylor said he knows changes won’t happen overnight but he plans on hitting the ground to not only improve the democratic party but to bring the party together.

“The emphasis is not on me necessarily. The emphasis is actually unifying the party and letting us move forward together. I always say if you depend on Cheikh Taylor I can give you a moment, but if we do that then we can make a movement and that’s the intent of this party,” said Taylor.

Taylor said he’s thankful to have won the vote and said he doesn’t plan on letting the democratic party down.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter