Chelsea Clinton announces birth of 3rd child

Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton announced the birth of her third child with husband Marc Mezvinsky on Twitter Monday morning. The baby is a boy named Jasper Clinton Mezvinsky.

“This morning we welcomed our son,” wrote Clinton in a tweet. “We are overflowing with love and gratitude and can’t wait to introduce him to his big sister and brother.”

Clinton’s parents, Former President Bill Clinton and Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, also posted celebratory messages on social media, retweeting their daughter’s original tweet.

“Hillary and I are overjoyed and grateful to meet our new grandson, Jasper!” wrote Mr. Clinton, while the 2016 Presidential candidate wrote, “Sharing some happy news this morning! Bill and I are so thrilled.”

The 39-year-old welcomed baby Charlotte in 2014 and son Aidan in June 2016. Chelsea married Mezvinsky, a hedge-fund manager, in July 2010. The pair met while growing up in Washington (Mezvinsky’s parents both served in Congress) and later attended Stanford University together. On Nov. 30, 2009, the two announced their engagement.

Chelsea serves as a vice chair of the Clinton Foundation, an adjunct assistant professor at Columbia University and is also a best-selling author who’s written multiple books, including “Start Now! You Can Make a Difference.”