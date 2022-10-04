Chicago woman arrested for Oxford burglary in June

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A months-long theft investigation ends with a Chicago woman in the Lafayette County Jail.

The case began in June when Oxford Police were called to a report of stolen property in Woodglenn Cove.

A woman who had been at the home at the time the items were stolen was gone by the time the owner returned home.

Investigators identified Tammy Lynn Davis of Chicago as a suspect.

She has been arrested and is charged with Grand Larceny.

Davis’s bond is set at $10,000.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter