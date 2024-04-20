Chick-fil-A Starkville gives $30,000 in scholarships to employees

Chick-fil-A restaurants across the country are giving financial support to employees in high school and college.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Chick-fil-A restaurants across the country are giving financial support to employees in high school and college.

The Starkville location awarded the “Remarkable Student Scholarship” to 18 employees.

Chick-fil-A Starkville awarded 30-thousand dollars to these employees during a special ceremony Friday.

For owner Jonathan Rogers, it was a full-circle moment. He was himself a recipient of this scholarship when he was in college. He said he loves being part of giving that to his employees.

“I was a team member working at Chick-fil-A about 10-12 years ago and I received a thousand-dollar scholarship which was really cool. So it is really cool now that I am a Chick-fil-A owner/operator that I have the opportunity to help my kids working with me,” Rogers said.

Chick-fil-A funds the scholarships with proceeds from the sales of their sauce in grocery stores and other financial sources.

Rogers said this program fits with their bigger mission.

“Our vision here at the restaurant at Chick-fil-A Starkville is to take the next steps. We don’t believe this should be the last job for anybody, it’s a quick service restaurant job, and so this helps further that vision of people being able to take the next step either in education or the skills they learn from working here,” Rogers said.

Coleman McClelland and Lexi Ward received the scholarships. Both say it will help them pursue their educations.

“This isn’t the first time that I’ve actually received this award. I’ve actually received it two other times and it’s really helped me get through college without the stress of having to pay for it myself so I’m really thankful for it,” McClelland said.

“I am super grateful to have received this scholarship and it is going to help me a lot with my tuition for my senior year,” Ward said.

According to their website, Chick-fil-A has awarded over $26 million in scholarships to their employees this year.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X