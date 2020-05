Some of the highest unemployment rates in Mississippi are in the WCBI viewing area.

Chickasaw and Pontotoc Counties saw the largest numbers in April. Clay and Monroe Counties followed for the next highest rates in the area.

- Advertisement -

In the more populated towns, Lee County came in above Lowndes and Oktibbeha Counties.

Mississippi’s unemployment rate for April was 15.6%.

The U.S. rate was 14.4%.