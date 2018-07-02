Chickasaw County Company Expanding

HOUSTON (WCBI) – One of the staples of the North Mississippi furniture industry is growing again.

Franklin Corporation is starting work on a 60,000 square foot raw materials warehouse. The new project means an investment of just over 2.7 million dollars and 60 new jobs over the next 4 years.

Franklin has been in business in Chickasaw County for nearly 5 decades. The warehouse will store cut and sew kits and other components imported from abroad.

READ THE ORIGINAL RELEASE BELOW:

Jackson, Miss. (July 2, 2018) – Franklin Corporation, one of the largest privately owned furniture manufacturers in the U.S., is expanding in Houston, Miss. The expansion, a $2.731 million corporate investment, adds a 60,000 square foot state-of-the-art raw materials warehouse and will create 60 new jobs over the next four years.

“For nearly 50 years, Franklin has been manufacturing furniture in Northeast Mississippi where the industry is a powerful economic driver for the entire region. The company’s decades of success in Chickasaw County prove ‘Made in Mississippi’ is a stamp of quality known around the U.S. and around the world,” Gov. Phil Bryant said.

Franklin manufactures upholstered furniture, including recliners, motion sofas and loveseats, and stationary sofas in 1.2 million square feet of space at its Houston location. The company’s new raw materials warehouse will store cut and sewn cover kits and other components sourced from the Pacific Rim. Franklin’s 78-acre campus consists of a motion/stationary plant, recliner plant, metal stamping facility, CNC dimension mill, CNC polyfoam operation and a logistics company.

“Consolidating raw materials in the new warehouse, along with our lean manufacturing concepts, will free up space to add several more production lines in our two upholstery plants,” said Franklin Chairman and CEO Hassell Franklin. “We appreciate the support of MDA, Three Rivers and our local community.”

The Mississippi Development Authority and city of Houston are providing assistance for the construction of a public access road.

“Franklin Corporation embodies the innovative culture, dedicated workforce and corporate leadership which is evidence that the state of Mississippi is the place where manufacturers can achieve their goals,” said MDA Executive Director Glenn McCullough, Jr. “The addition of dozens of new career opportunities by Franklin Corporation is a shining example of the teamwork of Three Rivers Planning and Development District, the city of Houston, Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors and MDA winning for the people we serve.”

Based in Houston, Franklin has been manufacturing quality upholstered motion furniture there since 1970. The company currently employs approximately 1,000 workers at its Houston facility. Construction of the new warehousing facility began in early June and is expected to be completed this fall.